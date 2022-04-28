GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — Long Acre Farms in Gananda is opening for it’s 29th season on Friday. The farm runs daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some of the owners joined News 8 at Sunrise to talk about ideas for Mother’s Day and how you can support local. Managing partners Audrey Allen and Sarah Henning say the farm is a fourth generation family farm, starting in 1927 as a vegetable and grain farm.

It’s been evolving ever since.

“Audrey and I are the next generation so we’ve come back, if people have been around for a while they’ve seen the farm change, we’re always coming up with new ideas,” Henning said.

Henning and Allen say they spend the off-season planning for new features, shopping for new products and cleaning.

“Our new obstacle course is open for the full season, a number of new events planned for families and adults, some new wines and products in our market,” Henning said.

The two say the summer months tend to be less crowded.

“We’re definitely more than just a fall destination,” Allen said. “What’s most popular lately is our summer music series. Every other Friday starting June 24, we bring in local bands, it’s a free concert so bring your families, chairs and blankets.”

J.D. Wine Cellars

“Plastic cups are very hard to come by, with rise in costs for everything we need to sell on the farm. It’s been tough,” Allen said.

The farm is trying out a reusable cup option this year to help work around the supply chain issues with plastic cups, and encourage people to be environmentally friendly.

New obstacle course for children

“It was new in the fall, but this is the first Spring and Summer for the obstacle course,” Allen said.

Tickets or the Back 40 are $9 a person ages three and up. The farm is hosting a can drive for a local food pantry, where visitors can bring in a nonperishable good for a $5 pass that day.