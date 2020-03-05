Locals speak out against racial disparity with Alzheimer’s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of caretakers and patients will gather in Rochester to address a racial disparity in cognitive decline.

According to the American Alzheimer’s Association, older African Americans are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than their white peers. They’re also less likely to be diagnosed early.

The vice president for scientific engagement at the association said there’s now an aggressive push to fix this.

“In 2011, just $451 Million was dedicated to Alzheimer’s research,” Dr. Carl Hill said. “This year, this fiscal year 2020, $2.8 billion for research to understand Alzheimer’s, specifically some opportunities to uncover why these disparities exist.”

Hill will be the keynote speaker at a symposium in Rochester on Thursday. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will join healthcare experts in speaking out against this racial disparity as well.