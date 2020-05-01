Local T-shirt company unveils new business for hidden design tie dye kit for families at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tiny Fish Printing is a custom apparel printer, but now, they’ve started a new part of their business called TieSpy, which provides tie-dye T-shirt kits, except there’s a hidden design that’s only revealed after the shirt is dyed.

Before the shutdown, they had 40 employees, and printed 100,000 T-shirts a week. A far cry from the garage operation they had in 2007.

“We saw a need for technical, high quality printing in Rochester,” owner Antonio Estevez, Tiny Fish Printing. “We’re focused the on the high-end printing.”

He estimates that half business comes from Rochester, and the other half is from businesses around the globe.

Despite their large scale, Estevez says that they accept orders from large clients who need thousands of shirts, or just a handful for a family vacation.

In addition to 14-color printing, they also offer fulfillment, online store management, sewing, and even full retail packaging.

But, like most other businesses, they had to reinvent. They’re down from those 100,000 tees and 40 employees to just a couple; Estevez and one other.

Last month, they created this venture after releasing these t shirts to benefit Foodlink:

Now, they’ve launched TieSpy. They’re selling the white T-shirts, and people can buy also buy a small three-color kit that has enough to dye two shirts.

“We’re starting with six designs,” he said. Estevez says that customers can also order customs.

“We also did one for graduating seniors,” said Shannon Swenson, the marketing director of Tiny Fish.

“It’s fun, it (didn’t) exist, it’s interactive,” Estevez said. “People can express their own personalities through tie dying.”

They want their customers to experience the joy of the design unveil, too. Swenson says that’s why the designs are incomplete on the website.