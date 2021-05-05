Local film ‘Bottom Feeders’ showing at Movies 10, available now on streaming services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For local filmmakers Steve Miller and Scott Fitzgerald the time is now.

After years of work, their newly released film “Bottom Feeders: One Last Shot at Mediocrity” is now showing at Movies 10 in Henrietta and streaming online at Amazon, YouTube, and Google Play.

The two discussed the film and the journey Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s about two 20-something friends trying to hold onto their lives of ease and mediocrity and then two women come into the story and try to mess it up – and to add to that, there’s a college professor who is taking notes,” said Miller, the film’s Writer, Director, and Executive Producer. “It’s definitely a comedy. Scott calls it a raucous comedy. I call it a dysfunctional, romantic comedy.”

The two are the driving force behind Loose Screw Productions. “Steve and I are the two main loose screws,” said Fitzgerald with a laugh. “Most people making their first feature film, they’re in their late 20s, early 30s, or something like that and we’re pushing 50, or over 50, depending upon which one of us you talk to. We felt that we had to get it done before we were old and disgruntled and angry that we never did it.”

Making a movie requires a lot — from money and time to patience — especially during a pandemic. “Steve wrote this script somewhere around 20 years ago,” Fitzgerald said. “When we decided that we were going to just do it we said, well – what are we going to make? And Steve said, well I have this script and he blew the dust off it and we read it, and I loved it, and I said well, we need to change some things here and there and that’s pretty much what we did. We did the casting in December of 2016 and now here we are in 2021 finally showing the movie. So, it took us a little time to get there but we didn’t give up. We just knew that we were going to make this.”

“Bottom Feeders” is now showing at Movies 10 in Henrietta:

Friday, May 7 at 1:40, 4:20, 6:50

Saturday, May 8 at 1:40, 4:20, 6:50

Sunday, May 9 at 1:40, 4:20, 6:50

It’s also streaming in the comfort of your home on Amazon, YouTube, and Google Play. The filmmakers are hoping those who watch “Bottom Feeders” will *rate and review it. That helps more people learn about the film and it a critical step in gaining a wider audience.

For a link to streaming tickets or Movies 10 visit — thebottomfeedersmovie.com.