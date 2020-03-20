Local celebrity starts contest: Elvio’s Quarantune challenge

Local celebrity Elvio Fernandes is trying to make a positive out of the coronavirus by creating a musical challenge for kids.

“So here’s the challenge, you are going to write a song verse, chorus — has to be at least one minute long — post it to Instagram and tag it Elvio’s Quarantune Challenge,” the musician wrote in a post.

“I will choose the winning video by 6pm TOMORROW 3/20 and post it on all of my social media pages….and I’ll try and get some of my musician friends to do the same!!”

The challenge is for musicians ages 18 or less.