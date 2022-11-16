ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shop Small Monroe and Aaron’s Alley is inviting the Rochester community to celebrate businesses on Monroe Avenue in an event known as “Celebrating 40 years on Monroe Avenue.”

The event will begin at Aladdin’s Natural Eatery and will move on to visit three businesses on the road — namely Poster Art, Archimage, and Aaron’s Alley. Aaron’s Alley officials will also be launching the business’s first E-Commerce website.

Organizers said that Mayor Evans will be present at the event and will discuss the impact that these businesses have on the Rochester community.

In addition to this celebration, Shop Small Monroe will be holding an event on Saturday, November 26 known as “Small Business Saturday.”