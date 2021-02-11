Local arenas, venues getting ready to welcome back sports and music fans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Large stadiums and arenas will be allowed to reopen across New York and that means sports and music fans could be filling the seats of arenas in our area.

Governor Cuomo is calling the Buffalo Bills playoff model a success, announcing that venues, like the blue cross arena in Rochester, can open under similar guidelines.

Sports and music fans can finally fill seats at arenas after a change to guidelines. Under the new rules, large arenas can reopen at 10% capacity starting February 23rd.

Fans and staff must present a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event. Face masks, social distancing, and assigned seating are all required.

This means around 1,300 Amerks hockey fans could finally be allowed inside the Blue Cross Arena, as the arena’s maximum capacity is 13,000. While there is not a date at this time, officials said in a statement;

“Governor Cuomo’s announcement giving us the opportunity to allow Amerks fans back to Blue Cross Arena is a great step forward for our entire organization. We will continue to work closely with the State and County Departments of Health to ensure a safe and healthy return for our fans. More information will be shared as it becomes available.” AMERKS STATEMENT REGARDING GOVERNOR CUOMO’S ANNOUNCEMENT

Officials with the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, are excited and have already begun reaching out to artists for potential events.

“We want to open, and we want to do this, we’ll do it right. we’ll make sure things happen right so long as artists come back but we need the patrons also to help as well because the protocols will be a bit different then they have in the past. But hopefully all together we’ll be able to really enjoy some type of a summer season,” said Ginny Clark. President Friends of CMAC.

And red wings baseball could finally see crowds at Frontier field once the season starts .Although officials worry that capacity limitations won’t bring enough money to offset spending costs.

“It will be definitely a big challenge from a business perspective so we’re really hopeful and optimistic that the percentage of fans we’re allowed will increase over time,” said Dan Mason, general manager with the Rochester Red Wings.

All arenas and facilities recommend fans continually check their websites for updates or scheduled events.

All stadium plans must be approved by the state department of health before people can attend. Again, these new guidelines start February 23rd.