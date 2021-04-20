Live audiences return to the theatre for ‘The Fantasticks’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations will present a live theatre performance in front of a live theatre audience with “The Fantasticks” on April 23-25 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

Co-Director Judith Ranaletta discussed the production and the return of live theatre Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Not having had live theatre anywhere for the past year, the actors are excited, our production staff is excited, and audiences are excited,” said Ranaletta. “Ticket sales are going absolutely wonderfully.”

Ranaletta said that “The Fantasticks” will take the audience on an emotional journey. “It’s about love. It’s about a time of innocence. It’s a much simpler world. It’s light. It’s funny. And I think we would all agree, we need a little more of that right about now. It’s about a boy and a girl and the innocence of young love, of two fathers who are trying to keep them apart, and El Gallo – the alluring narrator who invites us as an audience to use our imagination and to explore a world of moonlight, and magic, and fantasy. There are so many familiar tunes – ‘Try to Remember,’ ‘Soon It’s Going to Rain,’ and ‘They Were You.’ Ultimately, the boy and girl, yes – they fall in love, they grow apart, but they ultimately find their way back to each other, and they are reminded as they realize the truth in El Gallo’s comment – the narrator – that without a hurt, the heart is hollow. The broad spectrum of where these actors are coming from in the Rochester community is very impressive. The cast is phenomenal. And Tom Giancursio, who is Co-Directing and Choreographing this show – he and I go way back as well so it’s nice to reconnect with, again, an old friend.”

The Executive Director of OFC Creations Eric Vaughn Johnson said to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 all events will be limited to 100 attendees with social distancing between parties. The Theatre Center is HEPA filtered. Masks are required throughout the Theater Center except while eating/drinking. Attendees will have at least 4 seats between them and another party. When possible attendees will receive “their own” row. Food/bar service will be brought to attendees at their seats to limit congestion at the bar. There will be a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the full Theatre Center before and after events, and hand sanitizer stations are positioned throughout the Theatre Center.

Get your tickets for “The Fantasticks” by calling (585) 667-0954 or online at OFCCreations.com.