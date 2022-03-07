ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Palmyra-Macedon High School will present “Little Shop of Horrors” with performances on March 11 and 12.

Seniors Shelby Yeager and Riley Israel discussed the production Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“This is my first lead role,” said Yeager. “As a senior, as my last show, I’m very excited to be Audrey and just bring her to life and get to share the stage with such amazing people.”

Yeager explained that Audrey doesn’t have much confidence. “She struggles to bring out the best in herself and she believes that she doesn’t deserve all of the great things that life has to offer. She really has to find ways to bring that out and figure out how can I make my life better for myself despite believing that I don’t deserve it and it’s not for me.”

Israel will play Seymour, a character with his own challenges. “So ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is actually one of my favorite musicals of all time,” he said. “So that was a super-exciting thing to find out that we were doing that – and then to be Seymour on top of it was super-exciting, especially following his character arc of not having confidence at all to becoming so confident that he ends up killing people. Following his character arc and growing with him has been super impactful for me.”

Israel hopes audiences will enjoy the performances and be impacted too. “I hope that they take away that – in general – musical theatre is super important for high schools and that we’re all learning a lot from it. In terms of the show and content, I hope they learn that people don’t need material goods to be happy and that you can be happy with yourself and other people as well, as opposed to actual material things.”

Get your tickets and more information online at palmaccsd.org.