ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JCC CenterStage will present “Little Shop of Horrors” with performances May 7-22 at the Hart Theatre in Brighton.

For JCC CenterStage Artistic Director Ralph Meranto – this show is especially poignant. Meranto first performed as Seymour in “Little Shop” at the JCC 35 years ago. Tuesday during News 8 at Noon he explained why this performance bring that experience full circle.

“You can tell by the beard that I’m going to be playing Mr. Mushnik who is the shop owner,” said Meranto. “It’s a full circle for me because 35 years ago I played Seymour in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at the JCC. It was my very first show at the JCC and, of course, at the time I had no idea that many years later I would end up becoming the Artistic Director. My Mr. Mushnik at the time was Herb Katz, who was the Artistic Director of the theatre at the time. Seymour and Mushnik have a song together called ‘Mushnik and Son’ and Herb and I had that ‘Mushnik and Son’ song. I always joked that that was kind of like a foreshadowing of the fact that I was taking over his family business of running the theatre.”

Katz passed away during the pandemic and this show is a way to honor his legacy.

“So when Herb passed away during the pandemic we knew we wanted to honor him but we couldn’t have a gathering,” Meranto explained. “So we thought the perfect way to honor him is with theatre. He was a giant in the Rochester theatre scene and we really needed to do something special for him. So it felt like the right time to bring ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ back and for me this time to step into his shoes – again – this time in the role of Mr. Mushnik. I then asked our amazing performer and Company Manager, and Box Office Manager Marc Cataldi to step into my old shoes and play the role of Seymour.”

For Cataldi, this show has personal significance too. “I’m thrilled,” he said of the opportunity to play Seymour. “Like Ralph said, it’s one of those rare roles for an actor like myself. And it’s kind of my own full-circle moment. ‘Little Shop’ was the very first exposure I had to theatre back in high school. I just thought – oh gosh, what a fun show. I wish I could play this part one day and now here I am. So I am very grateful.”

There will undoubtedly be strong emotions on opening night but Meranto said it just might be the closing performance that produces tears. “I think if I’ve done my work as an actor I’ll be ready, I’ll be prepared,” he said. “We are doing a special tribute to Herb. The whole show is in tribute to Herb. But we are doing a special tribute to him at the closing performance on May 22 and his widow June will be in attendance. And we’ve got a few little tidbits from those of us who were involved 35 years ago. A couple of the cast members are going to be making cameos on certain nights as customers. We’ve got a few set pieces that are actually from the original show so we’re bringing in some of these little things just for our sake so I think closing night is going to be the most emotional for me.”

