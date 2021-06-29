List of July 4th fireworks shows, parades, events in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Independence Day is fast approaching and fireworks will soon light up the sky, from the Flower City, to the Finger Lakes, and beyond.
Here’s a running list of what local events that you and your family can participate in this holiday weekend:
Rochester
- July 4th:
- 7 p.m. — Zac Brown Tribute Band at Frontier Field
- Live music returns to Frontier Field on Independence Day with fireworks following the performance. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 at the door.
- 10 p.m. — Drone light show at High Falls
- Best viewed from the High Falls area. Recommended viewing areas include the Pont de Rennes Bridge, High Falls Terrace Park and the nearby High Falls District.
- 10:15 p.m. — Downtown fireworks show
- Launched from the eastern side of the Genesee Riverway Trail, south of the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Memorial Bridge. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for more comfortable viewing and to please refrain from bringing pets.
- Recommended viewing areas for the fireworks show include the Main Street Bridge, the Broad Street Bridge, the Court Street Bridge, Chestnut Street near the Washington Square Garage and the streets surrounding those areas.
- More information on City of Rochester’s 4th of July event plans can be found online.
Greece
- July 4th:
- 7 a.m. — 5K Freedom Run Registration
- Pre-registration is available now online. Day-of registration will be available.
- 7:30 a.m. — 5K Freedom Run begins
- A t-shirt and medal will be given to every participant.
- 9 a.m. — Super Hero Sprint
- Pre-registration is available now online. Participants encouraged to arrive by 8:45 a.m.
- 4:30 p.m. — Shuttle service begins
- RTS shuttle busses will transport residents from Greece Athena High School to the Greece Town Hall Campus. Shuttles will run continuously from 4:30 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. Riders are asked to wear a mask if taking the shuttle.
- 5:30 p.m. — Food trucks open
- 6 p.m. — Bounce houses and activities for kids
- 6 p.m. — Nik and the Nice Guys will perform live music
- 8 p.m. — Featured performer Gary Lewis and the Playboys will perform live music
- 9:45 p.m. — Fireworks display
Irondequoit
- July 4th:
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. — 2 Mile Run Run/10K race
- 11 a.m. — Independence Day Parade
- Cooper Road & Titus Avenue
- 1 p.m. — Reading of the Declaration of Independence
- Takes place on the steps of the Town Hall campus
- 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Music on the Town Hall West Lawn
- Music performed by John Akers
- Food trucks will be available on site
- Approximately 9:30 p.m. — Fireworks display
- Town Hall campus and vicinity
Penfield
- July 3rd:
- 10 a.m. — Independence Day Parade
- The parade will take the route of Five Mile Line Rd. south to Route 441, east on Route 441 to Baird Rd., and north on Baird Rd., ending at Penfield Community Center at 1985 Baird Rd.
- 10 p.m. — Fireworks display
- Fireworks will be launched from Harris Whalen Park and be visible from neighborhoods and parking lots of businesses all around the park. Vehicles and parking will be prohibited in the park but people who choose to walk in may set up chairs and blankets for viewing.
Henrietta
- July 4th:
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Craft show and garage sale
- At the Henrietta Senior Center
- 7 p.m. — Live music and fireworks
- Parking opens at 7 p.m. with music provided by Brass Taxi and fireworks to follow
Brighton
- July 4th:
- 8 a.m. — Brighton Chamber of Commerce 5K
- Pre-registration is available now online.
- Takes place at Meridian Centre Park
- 2 p.m. — Family festivities
- Event kicks off at Meridian Centre with games, activities, Kiwanis Kid zone, food vendors, and musical entertainment throughout the day
- 8 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. — Live music
- Performance by The Skycoasters
- 9:45 p.m. — Fireworks display
- At Meridian Centre
Fairport/Perinton
- July 3rd:
- 8 a.m. — Firecracker 5K Run and Race
- 10 a.m. — Independence Day Parade
- Parade will proceed north on Potter Place, turn west on W. Church Street and end at Perinton Park.
Canandaigua
- July 4th:
- 1:30 p.m. — Canandaigua Fourth of July Parade
- Main Street parade with a theme of “A community of heroes”
- All day — $1 admission to Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansions
- Special price for New York state residents all day long
Sodus Point
- July 3rd:
- 9:30 p.m. — Fireworks Display
- Sodus Point Village
Honeoye
- July 3rd:
- 10 p.m. — Fireworks display over Honeoye Lake
- Viewing area at Sandy Bottom Park at dusk
Lima
- July 4th:
- 9:45 p.m. — Fireworks display
- See the show from Mark Tubbs Village Park on Ziegler Drive
Conesus
- July 3rd:
- 10 p.m. — Conesus Lake Ring of Fire
- Visitors can watch from Long Point Park on Route 256 and Long Point Road
Are we missing your event and you’d like us to add it here? Send the information to newsroom@wroctv.com and we ill update this article with your event info.