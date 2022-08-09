CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Concert and event venue Lincoln Hill Farms is hosting a special event for beer and live music lovers alike: BrewFest on Saturday, August 13.

Tim Reynolds — best known as an acoustic guitarist and longtime collaborator with Dave Matthews — will be performing solo, in what the venue calls a rare event.

The one-day event features over sixty breweries, including Rochester-area favorites such as Rohrbach, Swiftwater, Heroes Brewing, and Three Heads Brewing.

Tickets start at $35 if you only want to listen to Reynolds — but there is more (local) music at the event — and scale up to $70 for a general admission package. The VIP tickets are sold out.

Event schedule:

1 p.m. — VIP Experience

2 p.m. — GA Experience, sampling

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. — BrewFest, local artists, vendors

1 p.m. – Close — LFH Smokehouse, Grill, pizza, snacks

Music lineup:

2 p.m. — Felix Free (Hops Yard Stage)

2 p.m. — DJI (Sunflower Tent)

5 p.m. — Benjamin Sheridan (Hops Yard Stage)

7 p.m. — Tim Reynolds (Hops Yard Stage)

More concerts coming to Lincoln Hill Farms:

MATISYAHU – Aug. 17

Reggae singer, rapper, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician, Matisyahu is known for blending spiritual themes with reggae, rock and hip-hop beatboxing sounds. Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten and enthrall and expand the audience’s sense of possibility. On his eponymous new album, the Grammy Award-nominated performer shares his most autobiographical work to date, merging that personal revelation with a shapeshifting collision of reggae and hip-hop and boldly inventive pop.

Andy Frasco and the U.N. – Aug. 19

Andy Frasco has been on the road since he was 19 with his band Andy Frasco & the U.N., playing over 250 shows per year, and after more than a decade on the musical grind, he’s finally finding himself. The culmination of his efforts is “Wash, Rinse, Repeat,” which dropped on April 8 via his own label, Fun Machine Records. Written across the country with members of Dashboard Confessional, 3oh!3, Doom Flamingo, AWOLnation and more, the record is a portrait of Frasco as a musician—and a man. “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” stands as Frasco’s most complete, mature effort yet.