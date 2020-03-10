Lilacs doing well after varied winter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Temperatures continue to climb above average, spring is right around the corner and so is the Lilac Festival.

Buds are starting to show on the bushes at Highland Park. Lilacs bloom consistently in the middle of May and with a 10 day festival, the bloom usually lines up.

“What you want for the lilac bloom is a nice cold winter and the spring to come at a normal pace and that’s really what we’ve got right now,” Superintendent of Horticulture of Monroe County Mark Quinn said. “The winter was a little warm, but certainly cold enough to be plenty cold for the lilacs.”

More work needs to be done to clean the plants up and prepare the park for the festival — but from the plant’s perspective, it looks like they have wintered well.