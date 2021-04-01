Lilac Festival organizers announce event details, COVID-19 safety plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s actually happening: The Lilac Festival is right around the corner and festival organizers joined local leaders for a press conference Thursday to provide details on this year’s event, and specifics on some COVID-19 safety protocols.

The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends in May:

May 7 – 9

May 14 – 16

May 21 – 23

“As this COVID thing rolled out and rolled over us there have been many discussions on whether to cancel the Lilac Festival for a second year in a row, or take a closer look to see what we might be able to do,” said organizer Jeff Springut.

This year’s event includes (click links for more details):

Additionally, Springut said the kids amusement park will be back this year on South Avenue, open on festival days from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. He added that the Art in the Park will be open Saturdays and Sundays with more than 70 artists and crafters.

Full press conference:

“There is no question that the health of everyone in our community is our No. 1 goal,” Springut said. “At any time capacity is reached, visitors to the art show will be of capped and we will require everyone to wear masks.”

Springut said there will also be a farmer’s market near the purple crosswalk on Highland Avenue for folks to purchase fresh cut flowers and more. The farmer’s market will be open all days and hours of the festival.

“I am honored and just incredibly excited to be able to be here today and help the community prepare for the 123rd annual Rochester Lilac Festival and I can’t tell you, honestly, just how happy that it makes me feel to be able to say those words,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “This has been an incredibly tough year and we all know last year’s festival was canceled because of the pandemic and after all we’ve been through, we really need to celebrate.”

This year’s event will not feature the traditional ten days of free live music, due to safety concerns, but it feature some live music at the new Lilac Bistro and Cafe with Jumbo Shrimp and Dave and Tom of Reel Big Fish. Other festival events include the aforementioned Lilac 5K/10K, Donut Dash, Craft Beer Expo, the Wine Expo and Food Pairing, plus more family fun. And of course, as always, walking the lilac trails through Highland Park is free and open to the public.

Highland Park’s trails feature the largest collection of lilacs in the northeast, offering more than 500 varieties of lilacs and more than 1,200 plants — a big reason why the event annually drew hundreds of thousands of attendees in pre-pandemic years.

“We all know that the Lilac Festival is not just about trees,” Bello said. “It’s about community, it’s about community pride in gatherings of our families together and having fun after long, long winter. I’ve been coming to the Lilac Fest since I was born and I think last year was the first year I ever missed, and my family cannot wait to get back outside to be part of it again and see our neighbors and celebrate the community.”

The county executive said this is a first step to bringing back other events and festivals as more people become vaccinated.

“With increasing number of people being vaccinated, I think this trend will continue and I’m hopeful that it will continue over the next several weeks and months,” Bello said. “Our community needs a win and we need to be able to gather again and the 123rd Lilac Festival will give us that opportunity.”

“The Lilac Festival will be the first public event of its size since the start of this pandemic and it will offer the opportunity to show we as a community are heading toward a sense of normalcy,” said Monroe County Director of Parks Patrick Meredith.

Beginning April 2, event and arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity for up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors in New York state. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoor, 500 people outdoor — with distancing and face covering requirements.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates s they become available.