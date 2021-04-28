Lilac Festival contest: Enter to win a table of 6 on Mother’s Day to see Claudia Hoyser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lilac Festival is right around the corner, and we’re excited to offer you a chance to win a table of six at the Lilac Cafe and Bistro on Mother’s Day to see local musician Claudia Hoyser!
The Lilac Bistro Live Music Bistro and Cafe is a new feature for this year’s Lilac Festival. The performances take place under the Special Events Tent in a socially distanced format with tables of four and six.
The Lilac Bistro will normally be for 21+, but on Mother’s Day, organizers are opening it up to all ages, allowing mothers to enjoy their special day with the ones they love! Plus, every mother will receive a Highland Lilac perfume upon entry compliments of Highland Lilac.
Enter to win:
About Claudia Hoyser
American Country music artist, social media influencer, and hometown favorite Claudia Hoyser is bringing it back to her roots at the 2021 Rochester Lilac Festival.
Claudia has blended her neo-traditional sound with social grace; her musical palette evokes nostalgic feelings through the gift of modern story or can bring on some dusty edge with barnburner flair. Just Announced: Claudia will be opening for Toby Keith and Clay Walker at The California Rodeo in Salinas, CA in 2021.On the heels of the success of her 4 chart singles, Claudia will be releasing her full-length record this summer 2021.
Be sure to tune in for her weekly video series “Hoyser Country Monday” every Monday at 6pm est on Facebook. The series has rallied up over 120 million views! Claudia also has her own coffee, “Hoyser Country Blend,” which can be found chain-wide in Tops Markets, Hegedorn’s, Herrema’s, Breen’s and in many local establishments.
Lilac Festival info
The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends in May:
- May 7 – 9
- May 14 – 16
- May 21 – 23
More information, tickets, and registrations for this year’s Lilac Festival events:
- Lilac Run 5K/10K
- Dunkin’ Dash
- Art in the Park
- Wine Tasting Expo
- Craft Beer Expo
- Live music at the Lilac Bistro & Cafe
- Garden tours
More from the organizers
New Offerings:
- Lilac Mini Farmer’s Market: Festivalgoers will be able to buy fresh flowers from Bar Fiore, Lilac Hill wine from Casa Larga Vineyards, favorite fragrance products from Highland Lilac Perfume and official Lilac Festival merchandise, including the 2021 poster and t-shirts.
Returning Favorites:
- Art in the Park: Reservoir Avenue will be lined with talented artisans once again this year, at the annual Arts & Crafts show, taking place all three Saturdays 10:30-6:00 and all three Sundays, 10:30-5:00.
- Family-Friendly Amusement Rides: There will be family-friendly amusement park rides this year within designated areas on the park grounds for kids to enjoy some open-air fun all festival days.
- Craft Beer Expo: Craft Beer enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a seated tasting session with food pairings from local eateries on May 8 and 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., 2:45 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8:30 p.m. This ticketed event will require the purchase of a table of four or six for a seated, COVID-safe experience.
- Wine Tasting Expo: Wine connoisseurs will also enjoy a ticketed, seated event with options to buy a table of two, four or six in the special events tent, complete with samples and food pairings. Wine tasting will occur on May 15 and 16 from 2:45 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- The Lilac Run 5K & 10K: The much-anticipated 5K/10K race is back this year with a new location at Genesee Valley Park on May 23 and is the perfect way to kick-off the return of warmer weather. This in-person race will follow a wave format as well as a virtual option to ensure the comfort and safety of all runners. Those interested can now register at LilacFestival.com.
- The Dunkin Dash:Back by popular demand, younger runners can participate in a one mile fun run to the Dunkin’ pit-stop to grab their 10 Munchkins (presented in a voucher form this year), also located in Genesee Valley Park. Occurring on May 23, those interested can register at LilacFestival.com