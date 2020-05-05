1  of  76
Closings
Coronavirus Facts First

Lilac Festival announces contactless pop-up shop and virtual run

Around Town

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Lilac Festival was supposed to kick off this upcoming weekend and despite the postponement, festival organizers are now offering ways the Rochester community can enjoy the hometown staple.

The first ever Lilac Festival Pop-Up Shop is running online and ready for orders. Items include lilac perfume, award-winning posters, and more just in time for Mother’s Day. Contactless pick-up will be during the original weekend dates of the festival, May 8 through 10 and May 15 through 17 from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. at the Distillery Restaurant parking lot, 1142 Mt. Hope Ave.

“Spring in Rochester just isn’t the same without this time-honored tradition, so we’ve put together some exciting opportunities that we hope will bring some joy and of course, the smell of lilacs, right to your home,” Owner of Rochester Events and Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut said in a statement.

In place of this year’s Lilac Run, a virtual run — the ROC’n RUN — will take place with details for that to be announced at a later date.

