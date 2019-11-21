Lilac Festival announces 2020 dates, new entertainment, holiday deals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As some might say, Rochester can be “grim and depressing,” especially during the long winter. With that in mind, it’s never too early to start thinking spring.

Rochester Events! organizers announced dates for the 2020 Lilac Festival Thursday. Rochester’s unofficial start to summer will take place May 8 through May 17.

Festival producers also announced some healthy holiday deals, with a special discount to sign up for the annual lilac 5K/10k, which will take place on the closing day of the festival. Folks are encouraged to register now for the lowest price available — $23. Registration is available online.

Additionally, Lilac Fest organizers announced a new family-friendly attraction for the event. The Great DeUbois, a circus show for all ages, will be at Highland Park for the festivities on Wednesday, May 13. The duo is known for the Tony Award-winning “pippin” on Broadway and have appeared on several late-night talk shows and concert tours with their juggling, hula hoops, unicycles, aerial skills, circus stunts, contortion, magic, and more.

Of course the main attraction at Lilac is the lilacs, and those are a long way away from blooming, but check back with News 8 WROC for updates on the flowers, musical lineup announcements, and more as we get closer to May.

2019 Lilac Festival recap video