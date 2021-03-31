Lights, camera, action at LeRoy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The show will go on this year at LeRoy Junior Senior High School!

Students will present the movie musical “The Theory of Relativity” virtually on April 8, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m.

Artistic Director Jackie McLean and Assistant Director Joe Kusmierczak discussed the musical and the process of pulling it together Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We were so glad to kind of stumble upon this because it was a remote, licensable musical,” said McLean. “It is a show about a bunch of young people and how they are all connected to each other in some way. Even if you don’t know somebody very, very well, every action creates a reaction, right? And so this concept of relativity is taken through the entire musical and bring all of these little characters, who have their own stories and difficulties and different life experiences that they’re coming through, and connect them all together.”

Creating “The Theory of Relativity” was a new experience for the directors and the students. “It’s been a very different process for us but I think it’s been a really great process,” said Kusmierczak. “Basically we’ve had the kids – some of the videos that they’ve done, they’ve done remotely on their own at home. We’ve also shot some things at school in front of green screens and then edited it together later. We’ve done some ‘on location’ shooting, like in the locker room and in my science room, and it’s just been a really fun process to have the kids try out some new skills – basically, movie acting instead of just stage acting. It’s been great for our stage crew as well because they’ve gotten to do things like sound editing and video editing, and all of that. So basically we’re done filming the musical. It’s just the process of putting it all together now.”

McLean said the students rose to the challenge. “I know that they were as unsure as we were when we first started the process and it’s been that experience of reinventing the wheel every single day. I think that their thing is they felt a loss last year when our show was shut down after one performance and part of the reason that we went with this remote model was we wanted to ensure that nothing happened to the show. If we needed to we could have recorded everything from their homes and have them send in videos. And I think that they knew that our heart was there and that we wanted them to have this performance so badly that they have put everything that they have, and more, into every single scene.”

Get your virtual tickets online for “The Theory of Relativity” at LeRoyCSD.org.