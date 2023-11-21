ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another superstar performer is being fused with science for an entertainment spectacle in Rochester.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center has just announced a Beyoncé-themed laser show coming to the Strasenburgh Planeterium in January, 2024.

Tickets for Laser Beyoncé go on sale December 15. Adults are $12. Children are $10. RMSC members have the opportunity for a sneak peek preview party on January 5. The show opens to the general public on January 6.

Over the summer, RMSC put on a hugely popular Taylor Swift-themed show.