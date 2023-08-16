ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You can have a chance to tour an iconic Rochester landmark. The Boynton House on East Boulevard in Rochester is a classic Frank Lloyd Wright house, and The Landmark Society is offering a tour.

The tour, which the Society says the tour is in partnership with Bero Architecture PLLC, will be on September 30. The one-hour guided tour will have a lottery, due to its popularity. Entry for the lottery starts August 18 and ends August 25.

You can register here. If you win, The Landmark Society will let you know, and tickets can be purchased for $60.

More on the house from The Landmark Society:

The only home in Rochester designed by America’s most famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright is an unusually fine example of what Wright called his Prairie Style, innovative designs of his early years that influenced twentieth century architecture. Edward Boynton, a Rochester businessman, commissioned the house on East Boulevard in 1908 as a residence for himself and his daughter Beulah, hence the home is often referred to as the Boynton House. The Landmark Society of Western New York owns the dining room furniture and has historically partnered with owners to keep the furniture in its original setting.