ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lovers of the “great indoors” can rejoice: The Landmark Society will host some of the best indoors spaces in downtown Rochester. The 19th annual tour will take place Friday, September 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets start are $29 and can be found here, and The Landmark Society encourages people to buy advance tickets, as spots fill up fast.

Masks are required for indoor spaces. The Landmark Society says the tour will explore ” Washington Square to include Woodbury Lofts, the new neighborhood on Adventure Place, and the Residences at Alex Park, among others.” The tour will also stop at Innovation Square.