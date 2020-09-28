Landmark Society presents a virtual House and Garden Tour

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York will present this year’s 50th anniversary House and Garden Tour virtually October 9-18.

Cindy Boyer, the Director of Public Programs for the Landmark Society, discussed this year’s tour Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“To me this is kind of a dream come true for the tour,” Boyer said. “I mean it’s sad that we can’t do this in-person but I think it actually makes it an even better experience. We’ve been able to select seven outstanding properties across Monroe County to be featured on this video tour. And normally you would have to have them all in the same neighborhood where people could walk from one place to another but because of the virtual aspect we’ve been able to pick the cream of the crop for our 50th anniversary of the House and Garden Tour.”

Sign up for this year’s tour at LandmarkSociety.org.

“When you sign up to get your tickets there are two different kinds of tickets you can get,” explained Boyer. “You can your primary ticket and then if you would like to enjoy watching the video with friends we also have an added viewer ticket at a discounted price so you can get together and enjoy the tour as a social opportunity. You’ll purchase your ticket access and then when the tour goes live – you will receive a special link and code to access the video.”

Boyer said this year’s tour will offer incredible opportunities for those who tune in virtually. “You’ll see everything from an 1836 Greek revival mansion to a 1959 amazing, mid-century, modern split-level. You have to see it to believe it! We’ve even been able to have a house that’s out in the Brockport area that has actually been classified as a picturesque farm house. It’s really amazing. It’s got hand-painted murals that have been restored that are just charming. And then we have the epitome of elegance, a home that is Italian Renaissance revival and we’re so glad that there are homeowners who have really invested time and money in being wonderful stewards of this place. It is a beautiful, beautiful home and their garden is amazing as well! And then we have a house that was designed by Thomas Boyde, Jr. who was Rochester’s first black architect. It was built in 1959 and it literally took my breath away when I walked into the living room for the shoot and saw the soaring atrium that Mr. Boyde had designed.”