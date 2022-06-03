While Rochester may not have the most beautiful weather, it certainly boasts beautiful homes on its more historic streets.

And for the first time in two years, four of those homes in the East Avenue area will be opening their doors to visitors.

The Landmark Society of Western New York, an organization that works to preserve local historic sites through fundraising, advocacy, and education initiatives — is hosting their annual House and Garden Tour, bringing visitors to East Boulevard and Douglas Road.

The spaces consist of a Colonial Revival mansion, a carriage house (built originally to store horse-drawn carriages) that has since been converted to a chic living space, and “jazz age” four square homes with detailed interior finishes.

The tours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

Ticket holders will be welcome to walk around the properties, and will be given an informational program on the history and architecture of both the houses and areas.

Tickets are available for members at $30 and non-members at $40 on their website. There will be no day-of ticket sales, and tickets can only be bought online.

Ticket holders must bring proof of vaccination to the event, and masks will be required indoors. Children under 12 will not be admitted.