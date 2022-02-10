ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Knighthawks and Veterans Outreach Center are partnering for Military Appreciation Night this Saturday, February 12 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The Knighthawks will face the Albany FireWolves at 7:00 p.m.

Khawks Host Suzie Cool said fans can snag a game jersey and support the VOC. “Military Appreciation Night between the Knighthawks and the Albany FireWolves on Saturday is going to feature some pretty snazzy jerseys, military-themed jerseys. They’re already up for auction right now. The auction will be going on until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. It’s available on an app called DASH or you can go to RochesterKnighthawks.com/auction and, of course, all of the proceeds benefit the Veterans Outreach Center. There’s also a military offer for our tickets on the night as well. Veterans and active military members will get a complimentary ticket to the game. For that, you can go to RochesterKnighthawks.com/militarymember and you can also go to the VOC as well. So lots going on in partnership with the VOC.”

Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director Laura Stradley called the Knighthawks partnership wonderful. “We’re so grateful to the Knighthawks and their whole organization for the partnership that we have with them really helping us get our mission out there and then, of course, supporting us to get the work done,” she said.

It’s all part of a big week for the VOC which will make a major announcement Friday. “We are breaking ground on a huge renovation/new build process for our homeless shelter,” said Stradley. “It’s a multi-million dollar project that’s been in the works for several years now. We’ve been fundraising and we are ready to kick it off. We’re going to be breaking ground on Friday. In fact, we’re going to demolish one building and build a new structure in its place, and then it adds on to the existing Richards House homeless shelter which will also get gutted from the inside and completely remodeled. We’re going to have a beautiful new space for our homeless veterans to live in who are in need. We are adding 16 new beds to the facility because, unfortunately, the need is there in our community. So we’re just really excited to be able to start this new chapter in our agency history to support the community and then do a little celebration with the Knighthawks on Saturday night for this next phase.”

Learn more about the Veterans Outreach Center online at vocroc.org.