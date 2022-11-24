ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lighting keg trees are a tradition across the country, and especially in the Finger Lakes and Western New York.
For those looking for a different vibe compared to the lighting of the Genesee Brewery Keg Tree, four Canandaigua breweries are throwing their own combination pub crawl/keg tree lighting.
The fun starts at Twisted Rail Brewing. There, you get your stamp card. If you get a stamp at all four breweries, you get 10% off a drink from December 4 through December 31.
The schedule:
- 6:15 PM Twisted Rail Brewing
- 7:00 PM Young Lion Brewing
- 7:45 PM Frequentem Brewing
- 8:30 PM Peacemaker Brewing