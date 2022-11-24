The pub crawl features four locations and four keg trees. (Provided)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lighting keg trees are a tradition across the country, and especially in the Finger Lakes and Western New York.

For those looking for a different vibe compared to the lighting of the Genesee Brewery Keg Tree, four Canandaigua breweries are throwing their own combination pub crawl/keg tree lighting.

The fun starts at Twisted Rail Brewing. There, you get your stamp card. If you get a stamp at all four breweries, you get 10% off a drink from December 4 through December 31.

The schedule: