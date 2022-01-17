Jurassic Quest is coming Rochester Riverside Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a new park full of Jurassic dinosaurs… And presumably ones from other eras. “Jurassic Quest,” the largest traveling dinosaur exhibit in the Northeast is coming to Rochester, specifically the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, at 123 E. Main St. Rochester, NY 14604.

The quest comes to the 585 on January 28, and will stay in town for only three days; just enough time to get a full weekend of dinosaurs in! Tickets can be purchased here.

Jurassic Quests says they have attractions for kids of all ages, ‘including more than 80 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, the ‘Triceratots’ soft play area for our littlest explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions.”

The exhibit is filled with 16 trucks worth of realistic animatronic dinosaurs, displays, educational material, and even a new “Ancient Oceans Exhibit” that features a 50-foot long “Megalodon” shark. And yes, they do have a T-Rex. His name is “Tyson.”

As for the COVID-safe protocols, Jurassic Quest is mostly deferring to local guidelines, but strongly encourages participants to wear a mask, and all of their employees will as well.

Here are the weekend hours for Jurassic Quest:

Friday, January 28, 2022 9am-8pm

Saturday, January 29, 2022 9am-8pm

Sunday, January 30, 2022 9am-6pm

Kids & adults: $22

Seniors: $19

Kids with Unlimited Rides (includes entry): $36

Also prominently featured at the exhibit is Park Ranger Marty, a six year veteran of Jurassic Quest, who discussed the exhibit over a Zoom with his beloved dino-partner, Cammie the Camarasaurus, a creature that grew over 50 tons large… Who miraculously came back from extinction and shrunk down to “lap dinosaur” size, so she could gnaw at Park Range Marty’s beard.

“I’ve loved dinosaurs since I was a little kid,” Marty said. “And so when Jurassic Quest herded through my neighborhood, I joined up with them. I’ve always loved dinosaurs, and I’ve always wanted to teach about dinosaurs. So this is a perfect opportunity. And I’ve always wanted to have my beard eaten by dinosaurs apparently.”

While pretty much every kid falls in love with dinosaurs and paleontology at some point, Park Ranger Marty wants to point out that there’s something for those who are only young at heart.

“(Bring) your kids, you at one point in your life, we’re a dinosaur fan,” Marty said. “And those kids, you’re going to see it through their eyes again… And there’s so much new stuff about dinosaurs you might not have known when you were a kid.”