Joywave frontman on upcoming Fringe music festival in Rochester: ‘Sense of togetherness’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationally renowned and locally-based Joywave will headline a mini music festival as part of this year’s Fringe Fest finale in downtown Rochester. The mini-festival within a festival is called “SMOKESTACKS,” and it’s chock full of Rochester connections.

“We’re all Greece kids (in Joywave), and grew up on various sides of 104 there,” said Daniel Armbruster, the “CEO” of Joywave, and a concerned citizen. “So that’s the reminder of home on the horizon: Seeing the smokestack. We love to bring things back to Kodak Park and that area. That’s where the name comes from.”

“SMOKESTACKS” is also the name of one their songs:

The festival art and promo video also contained work from local artist Mathison Rust, who specializes in making miniature version of iconic Rochester visages.

As for the mini-festival itself, it kicks off at 4 p.m. on September 25th — the final day of the Fringe Festival — and Armbruster says it will run until about 10 p.m. And it’s all free.

“It made a lot of sense and we really wanted to do something that was free for everyone attending because it, what have we not been through in the past 18 months as a community, it’s been crazy,” Armbruster said. “And maybe not declare victory over some of the things that have been happening, but at least declaring resiliency and feeling like we’re all in it together.”

And, as good Rochesterians do, Joywave is bringing along some of the best the ROC has to offer in music, including Mikaela Davis, KOPPS, and LA-based group Cannons.

Organizers announced the full lineup Wednesday for this year’s 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.

The event will feature more than 425 in-person and online performances, including comedy, dance, multidisciplinary shows, music, spoken word, visual art, film, and more.

The festival will run from Tuesday September 14 through Saturday September 25.