Journey to the past with ‘Anastasia’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is presenting “Anastasia” at the Auditorium Theatre with performances through this Sunday, January 26.

Jake Levy, who plays Dmitry in the musical, discussed what makes it a ‘can’t miss’ show Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s about this girl, Anya, who has amnesia,” Levy explained. “And so she’s going through her life trying to figure out who she is and where her home and family lies. And in that journey, she meets Dmitry and Vlad, and we sort of come up with this plot, this con. After hearing that her grandma is putting out a reward for the safe return of Anastasia, we say, hey, there’s this girl named Anya, and we’re going to teach her how to be Anastasia. And then we bring her to Paris, France.”

The story originates during the Russian Revolution and the end of the Romanov Empire. It’s not clear if Anastasia survived. The journey leads from St. Petersburg to Paris and along the way each of the musical’s main characters must confront their beliefs and motivation.

The music, dancing, and staging brought the opening night audience to its feet. “We have this beautiful, beautiful projection design that really transforms the stage and really puts you in these cities of St. Petersburg, Russia and Paris, France,” said Levy. “And that combined with the costume design, the lighting design, the sound design, it just really takes you to these worlds, and it’s truly beautiful.”

There are plenty of laughs along the way, infused with the themes of love, family, and home.

