CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — CMAC officials announced Monday two more heavy-hitters to round out their summer lineup.

Anthem rockers Journey, and a country/folk double-bill with Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show, will be performing August 8, and August 27 respectively.

The announcement was made Monday and tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, and can be found here.

Other shows coming to CMAC

Singer-songwriter legend James Taylor is coming to the Greater Rochester area, in a show called “An Evening with James Taylor.” The show at CMAC is June 28th at 8 p.m.

The Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center keeps adding to an incredible star-stuffed lineup, now with singer, songwriter Chris Stapleton. The show is August 17, with doors at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m.

The show is billed as an “All American Road Show,” and also features special guests Elle King, and Madelin Edwards.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will be performing June 15, with showtime at 7 p.m., with doors at 5:30 p.m. They will also be joined by the band Waxahatchee.

Indie-rock sensation The Lumineers are coming to the venue on May 27, with doors at 6 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. This installment of The Lumineer’s “Brightside World Tour” also features special guest CAAMP.

Beatles drummer and music legend Ringo Starr will be performing with his “All Starrs,” on Friday May 30, and country superstar Luke Bryan will be performing Friday July 15. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and the venue opens at 5:30 p.m.

For Bryan, this is stop on his “Raised Up Right Tour,” and will be joined by special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. Ringo leads his “All-Starrs,” who include Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, and Colin Hay.