Join the fight against cancer with this year’s Wilmot Warrior Walk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wilmot Cancer Institute will hold its annual Wilmot Warrior Walk virtually from September 10-12.

Proceeds will support cancer research and the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program at the Wilmot Cancer Institute.

STEEL Lillies 2 team member and volunteer Sue Powers discussed the event Monday during News 8 at noon.

“STEEL Lillies 2 was formed from STEEL Lillies,” Powers said. “STEEL Lillies was formed in 2012 and dedicated to my niece who passed away from sarcoma cancer. But this year, as well as last year, we set up a team to be able to raise money for Wilmot cancer research.”

Supporting the Wilmot Cancer Institute is personal for Powers and countless others.

“In 2012 my niece Tiffany passed away sarcoma cancer at the age of 39 and left behind two children ages 12 and nine,” Powers said. “As a result, we know that there’s so much that needs to be done so that we don’t have to deal with this kind of situation.”

“So last year we formed the STEEL Lillies 2. We were glad that we were able to do this virtually to raise money. Last year we raised $7,500,” Powers said. “This year we’re looking to beat that record and have our team walk the week of September 12.”

You can support STEEL Lillies 2 or form your own team and take part in a virtual 5K, 10K, or a 1-mile walk.

To join the Wilmot Warrior Walk go online at warriorwalk.urmc.edu.