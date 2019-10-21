Jim Gaffigan coming to Blue Cross Arena

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING- Jim Gaffigan performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Comedy vs Cancer – a night of humor and hope to outwit cancer – at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Memorial Sloan Kettering/AP Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Actor, writer, producer and comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming to the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in January for his new The Pale Tourist, arena and theater world tour.

He will visit the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, January 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 25. Tickets can be purchase at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public starting Wednesday, October 23. at 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 24 at 10 p.m.

Gaffigan is a four-time Grammy nominated comedian, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy top touring performer and multi-platinum selling father of five.

Just in this year, Gaffigan has eight films open, three of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Also this year, Gaffigan release his seventh stand up special, “Quality Time” with Amazon making it it’s first original comedy special.

Gaffigan is one of only 10 comedians to sell out Madison Square Garden arena and he opened for Pop Francis in Philadelphia during the pope’s visit to the U.S. in 2016.