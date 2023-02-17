ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Before the show-stopping play, the incredible music of “Jesus Christ Superstar” was released as an album in 1970. It would go on to be the best-selling album of 1971, when the play debuted.

Now, a group of local musicians is reuniting to play down the entire album from start to finish, with all 18 songs.

The performance is Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at The Theater at Innovation Square. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online here.

The large group includes multiple singers to fill out the cast, and a bevy of instrumentalists, plus a conductor to keep track of the “razor blade edits” between the songs.

Before all the costumes were the crescendos, was powerful music, that the producer of the play, Steve Bartolotta, says can be enjoyed just as much without the glitz and glam.

“If you listen to the album, it didn’t rely on any visuals at all,” he said. Bartolotta also sings the part of “Jesus” in the show. Ian Gillan of Deep Purple sang the role on the original album. “All of the emotion and all of the performances were done in the vocal performances… and I think we do a very good job of capturing that.

“Without acting, the performance is powerful enough in terms of the performances to really move people,” Bartolotta said.

The Arc of Monroe is sponsoring this event and will be bringing 100 people who use their services to the event for free.