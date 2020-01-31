JDRF Gala celebrates 20 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JDRF Hope for a Cure Platinum Gala will be held Saturday, February 8 at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.

JDRF Market Director Sarah Goldstein Post and Gala Co-Chair Elena Oyer discussed the push for a cure to type 1 diabetes and what attendees can expect on the night of the event Friday during News 8 at Noon.

The Schreiner family – Laurie, Mark, and Ashley – will be honored as part of the 20-year celebration. “Laurie was actually our first Chapter Board President in 1997 and their family got involved at that time,” explained Goldstein Post. “Ashley was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 23 years ago and Laurie, like the founders of JDRF, immediately wanted to get involved to find a cure for her daughter.”

The Gala will also take stock of 20 years of advancements. “We are looking to showcase the progress and the advancements with some of the technologies,” said Oyer. “In addition, the committee – who is very dedicated to finding a cure – like all of us, has put together a great evening, an educational evening. But ultimately the goal is to find a cure. So I think folks that are in attendance will learn more about some of the progress and what we hope to accomplish that evening.”

Type 1 diabetes is often misunderstood. “Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder,” noted Goldstein Post. “So similar to lupus or MS or rheumatoid arthritis, there’s nothing you can do to prevent it. We actually don’t really know what causes it but it is different from type two, which is typically considered a metabolic disease caused by diet or lifestyle. So that is really the biggest difference between type 1 or type 2. There’s something you could do to prevent it. There is no cure. And also you can be diagnosed at any age. So it used to be called juvenile diabetes. At some point, that term was not used anymore because you can be diagnosed at any age. Eighty-four percent of people with type 1 actually are adults.”

Funds raised will help individuals and families with type 1 diabetes in our community. “Folks in attendance are not only type 1 diabetic themselves, but they could be friends, family members, colleagues. So there are benefits to attending and donating that will go back into the community for research and raise awareness, both locally and nationally through JDRF and some of the efforts that JDRF does.”

Goldstein Post added, “The majority of our funds do go to research. We do also fund advocacy efforts. So pushing for better insurance coverage and insulin affordability are hot topics for us right now.”

News 8’s Adam Chodak will serve as the emcee for the evening. For tickets, call (585) 797-1354 or go online to the local JDRF website.