JCC presents “Gloria: A Life”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JCC CenterStage will present “Gloria: A Life” via Zoom October 10-25.

Lindsay Warren Baker, the show’s director, discussed the new venture Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s going to be shared via Zoom but live, so every performance will be a new performance with the actors doing it right then and there in the moment,” said Warren Baker. “So when you purchase your tickets you’ll receive a Zoom link to log into and then from there you can watch it on your computer or stream it from your computer to your television or however you choose to do that, so we’ll be using the Zoom platform.”

Rehearsals have been conducted over Zoom for the all-female cast and crew. “So ‘Gloria: A Life’ follows the life of Gloria Steinem told from her perspective,” explained Warren Baker. “It’s her journey with activism and her contemporaries and the other people that inspired her and the work that she does I think is particularly apropos right now just because of the socio-political climate that we’re in. It makes us really question where we’ve come from and where we still have to go, particularly with the recent death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her activism for the rights of women.”

Warren Baker said this show will offer something unique and different from the normal talkback session with actors. “It’s a really exciting show. It’s very much an ensemble piece. So there’s one actor who plays Gloria and then six other actors who play all of the other people in the course of her life and the first part, or the first act of the show, is that journey from the 50s up to the present day. And then the second act, which we launch right into, is what Gloria calls a Talking Circle. This is more about the audience contributing their own stories. How is what they just saw, how do they react to that, and do they have anything that they want to personally share from their own life. So the Zoom platform will still allow for that because we can invite people into that Zoom room to let people, if they so desire, share their stories either with their web camera on or through chat. We’re still hoping to engage in that way, so it’s less about asking about the process of the show and more about people talking about their own experiences of the past and where do we go from here in our own country and in our lives.”

To get your Zoom link for “Gloria: A Life” call (585) 461-2000 or visit JCCCenterStage.org.