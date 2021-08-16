JCC CenterStage ready to welcome back fans for indoor performances

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — After an entire season online and a summer of outdoor theatre and musical events, JCC CenterStage is preparing to welcome audiences back indoors.

Homecoming is the theme of the theatre’s 45th season, which will begin with the story of a Brighton native who has made a name for himself on Broadway.

Searching for Teyve, a musical journey from Brighton to Broadway, kicks off in October.

The season will also feature Something Magical: Disney in Concert, for several dates in October and will be directed by another Rochester native.

“Disney music is something that is special,” said Tom Vazanna, director of Something Magical: Disney in Concert. “It hits home, and it’s diverse and inclusive and I can’t wait to put together a show to bring this funny and inclusive show to the stage.”

Shows will require proof of vaccination. Officials say mask guidance will be determined at the time f the show.

Tickets go on sale August 30.