Jazz Festival returns to downtown Rochester in 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers with the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival announced Friday that the event will be returning to downtown in 2022.

Officials say planning the the festival’s long-awaited return is already underway, after a two-year hiatus and previously announced plans to bring the festival to RIT’s campus amid the pandemic.

“We are extremely excited to bring the Festival back to Downtown Rochester,” said Nugent, Producer and Artistic Director. “It has been a stressful two years of scheduling, postponing, rescheduling and postponing again, and again. Finally, though, on June 17, 2022, our much-anticipated 19th Edition will open!”

“Postponing our Jazz Festival for two years in a row has left a void for all of us,” said Producer and Executive Director Marc Iacona. “We can look forward once again to hearing vibrant music from around the world in June in downtown Rochester.”

The full lineup and complete festival details will be announced at the annual spring press conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.