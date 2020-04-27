Jazz Fest announces rescheduled dates for October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Producers for CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival released a statement Monday afternoon regarding this year’s event. The statement said in part:

“Rather than giving up during this time of uncertainty, we are continuing to take a hopeful course and are forging ahead to the best of our ability to reschedule our 19th edition festival for October 2 to 10, 2020. These plans are fully predicated on being able to gather safely according to recommendations of our health and government officials.”

Earlier this month, festival organizers cancelled the event, held annually in June, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Full statement:

Rochester, NY–April 27, 2020–Marc Iacona and John Nugent, producers of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival released an updated statement today to festival patrons and friends on the status of festival planning, which is proceeding as previously announced for a rescheduled event.

“Greetings from our RIJF team. This is a message of HOPE. We hope this finds you healthy and safe as we all do our part to social distance. And we are hopeful for a better tomorrow, with a full “flattening of the curve” allowing us to return to some form of normal.

Music is the soul of all humanity and we all crave the spirit of creative improvised music now more than ever. This has been a trying time for festivals and live events including RIJF as we have been forced to make painful decisions to either cancel or postpone our events and see a domino effect of financial and emotional burdens and in some cases devastation.

Rather than giving up during this time of uncertainty, we are continuing to take a hopeful course and are forging ahead to the best of our ability to reschedule our 19th edition festival for October 2 to 10, 2020. These plans are fully predicated on being able to gather safely according to recommendations of our health and government officials. If we are able to proceed with our plans, we will follow all guidelines as specified by our health and government officials. We will also take additional precautions to provide our patrons with masks and hand sanitizer.

As we mentioned in our last email, we have been diligently communicating with venues and all artists to reschedule the festival. Many artists we had expected to present to you in June want you to know they are ecstatic about the opportunity to be part of a rescheduled festival!

As one might expect, the revised program will feature changes. To make an analogy, over several months, our team had completed a beautiful several thousand-piece puzzle for June 19 to 27. Then a massive unexpected windstorm came along, blowing all the pieces into the air.

We have, however, begun the process of putting this huge puzzle back together and reshaping it to be as brilliant as we had originally intended.

In this process there are four headliner shows that we are unable to reschedule: Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Wynonna and the Big Noise, Trombone Shorty, and Garth Fagan Dance and Monty Alexander due to artist and/or venue unavailability.

For those holding tickets to these Eastman Theatre headliner shows that cannot be rescheduled, we will be contacting you directly today in a separate email to find out your preferences of the following options.

Canceled Headliner Show Ticket Options

Refund – We will provide a refund for the full show value of tickets purchased. Since we do not own the ticketing system we use, we appreciate your understanding that we are unable to refund service fees. Refunds will be processed beginning May 1, 2020.

RIJF Credit – We will provide an RIJF credit to you for full ticket purchase price toward a future festival headliner ticket, club pass or merchandise purchase in 2021 or 2022. This will be a big help to assure the future of the festival following the losses we will be sustaining this year due to these unexpected turn of events.

We will continue to keep you updated as we move forward in the process of rescheduling the rest of the festival.”