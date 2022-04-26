ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jazz and beach lovers will be treated to both this summer, as Jazz90.1 WGMC-FM — a 24/7 volunteer jazz radio station in Rochester — and The Ontario Beach Park Program Committee will be presenting six free shows this summer, in a series called “Jazz at the Beach.”

All of the shows will be presented inside at Arbor at the Port, inside the Port of Rochester Building in Charlotte. All programs start at 7 p.m. with free parking. There will also be a cash and free soda drinks.

Schedule: