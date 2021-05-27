Jason Mraz among 2 new summer concerts scheduled at CMAC

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Tickets for two summer shows at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center will go sale Thursday.

Jason Mraz will bring his “Look For The Good Live!” tour to CMAC on August 27.

Collective Soul along with Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic will bring the “Just Looking Around Tour” to CMAC on August 28.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m.

Mraz enlisted his 13-piece reggae band to hit the road with him, featuring many of the performers from his latest album, Look For The Good. The unique setlist each night will feature songs from that album plus re-imagined Mraz classics and never-before-heard new compositions.

Coming off a triumphant, yearlong celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2019, the very last thing Collective Soul plan on doing in 2021 is rest on their laurels. If anything, these five fiery Georgia-bred rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of a thriving career that has seen them move millions of records and wow multitudes of fans all across the globe.

Earlier this month, CMAC officials announced proof of vaccination will be required for its 2021 season.

The latest on CMAC can be found here.