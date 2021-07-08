It’s ‘Something Rotten’ and that’s a good thing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JCC CenterStage is presenting “Something Rotten” July 10 through July 18 at the Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage in Brighton.

Actors Jacob French and Enoch Cray discussed the musical comedy Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“So ‘Something Rotten’ follows two brothers – Nick and Nigel Bottom – who are Renaissance attempting to compete with and outdo William Shakespeare and in doing so they end up creating the world’s first musical,” said French, who plays Nigel Bottom. “There’s definitely a lot of references to Shakespeare throughout the musical so if you are well-versed with Shakespeare you’ll definitely get those and enjoy those, and even if not, it’s still very accessible. Also, if you’re a fan of musical theatre there’s a ton of references throughout as well and you’re definitely going to love this show.”

Cray plays ‘The Bard’ in the stage production. “Shakespeare is kind of like the antagonist of the story,” he said. “He’s a superstar, a very over-the-top personality. He has some beef with Nick and that kind of drives him throughout the whole show.”

He’s having fun being a famous writer. “It definitely is because it’s more of a parody of him, I would say, so it’s fun to get all of the cheers – not only from the crowd but also from the people on stage,” Cray said. “For a lot of us, this is our first show in over a year so it’s been fun and a trusting process because we’re still getting over COVID. It’s been nice to be on stage with people again, with warm bodies, and not looking at each other through a screen.”

French added, “We’re all having a blast doing it on stage and we can’t wait to do it for an audience because I think it will be a really great show and great to hear people laugh, especially after the hard year we’ve all had.”

To get your tickets call (585) 461-2000 or click here.