It’s a Hitting Derby at the Miracle Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Miracle Field of Greater Rochester will host a Hitting Derby to break up the COVID-19 boredom and raise some money for the facility in Webster.

There will also be a Virtual 5K fundraiser.

Miracle Field President Ron Kampff and Tricia Marsherall, the Fundraising and Events Consultant for the Miracle Field, discussed the two activities Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s going to be an actual hitting derby,” said Kampff. “We’re going to space the kids out. We’re going to be very, very cautious with everything. We’ll have five kids per thirty minute blocks. And I say kids, I mean kids ages five to 55! We will actually have a point system and just let them get out and have some fun. Yes, it is a fundraiser, however, it also will help alleviate some of the boredom and loneliness and lack of social interaction.”

For people who don’t want to pick up a bat but do want to support the Miracle Field there will also be the Virtual 5K. “There is a $5 registration fee but they can begin fundraising individually or with a team and the goal is to get people out and moving and participating, and just having fun to benefit Miracle Field,” Marsherall said. “So people will start tracking their distance on September 14. The event will run through October 17 and participants will submit their distance weekly. We will have prizes for participation, for longest distance, and really just have a lot of fun with it.”

In addition to his duties as President, Kampff is also a longtime Challenger Baseball coach who is eager to see players back on the field. “They just want to get out and enjoy what so many of us are missing right now. I know it’s only a small component, we’re on the field for probably 10 minutes hitting, but they’re out and getting to see a few of their friends and just having some fun. We all need a little fun right now. So it’s just important to the families and the kids. They need something to keep moving forward.”

To register for the Hitting Derby or the Virtual 5K and for more information visit RochesterMiracleField.org.