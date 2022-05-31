ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Broadway smash “The Band’s Visit” is coming to Rochester with performances at the Auditorium Theatre from June 7-12.

Ali Louis Bourzgui will be a featured actor when the 10-time Tony Award-winning show arrives. He discussed what makes “The Band’s Visit” so unique and such a must-see Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“This amazing musical is based on a 2007 film by Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin,” Bourzgui explained. “It’s about this Egyptian band that is coming to Israel to play a concert and on the way because of a language mishap they basically end up in the middle of nowhere in this wrong city in Israel. But the locals bring them in and the whole thing is about strangers embracing strangers, giving them a chance, and finding commonalities through music and culture – talking and realizing that even though you are strangers and even though your culture may be different just on a basic human level there are always things to connect over. And we have this amazing live music which – you might have heard musical theatre in its purest form and that sort of thing – but this show makes musical theatre jazz and also brings in this wonderful element of Arab classical music and also Jewish music, and so it has this brand new sound you might not have heard on a Broadway stage before.”

Bourzgui will assume the role of Haled for the first time when “The Band’s Visit” hits the stage in Rochester. “It’s really exciting,” he said. “I saw this show myself in 2017 when it was on Broadway and I saw that role and as an Arab-American, it was one of the first Arab roles I had ever seen in a Broadway musical or even on stage in general. I was like – oh my God – that is an insane role and I hope I get to play it someday. I started most of this tour as an understudy but now it’s going to be really wonderful to just – starting in Rochester with you guys – I get to go on and stay this one, sole character and really experience the show from that point of view. It hasn’t really sunk in yet but I cannot wait to start.”

In addition to the amazing music and performances, Bourzgui said there is a powerful message for audiences to embrace. “It’s important to come together, to come to see the show, listen to this amazing music and realize that if you take the chance to embrace strangers near your – even if they are from a different culture or they speak a different language – there are always ways to bridge that gap and there are always things to learn from everyone around us and it’s better to embrace it rather than push people away.”

Get your tickets and more information now at RBTL.org.