PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Academy of Irish Dance in Penfield is preparing for the big day on Saturday.

The dancers have gone two years without a St. Patrick’s Day Parade and are reflecting on their journey throughout the pandemic.

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the first reported COVID case in Monroe County. For many, the pandemic was put into perspective when the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled.

For these dancers, many missed out on not just the parade, but multiple dancing opportunities, including world competitions.

Their rehearsals went completely virtual, over zoom, with no clear ending in sight.

“Our kids had to sacrifice so much, and they are so excited to be back, be a part of the parade, competitions again, their whole world is opening up for them again so it’s very nice,” said Rachel Burke, owner of the studio.

“We’ve always had a great turnout at the parade, the kids enjoy being out there, dancing for everybody, they’re looking forward to seeing it again and being a part of it,” said Linda Walworth, one of the dance moms.

Preparation for the big day

“We’ve been working really hard with the little kids, we have about 100 little dancers who are ready to go out, bear the snow tomorrow. They’ve been looking forward to it for two years,” said Burk.

For Allyson and Makayla Mohrman, the parade is a big family bonding day. Their dad takes part in the production side of things for setting up the float.

“We work all year on dance-out things, in the month of March and end of February, we take a little time working on the float, to get it all together,” said Makayla.

Allyson is looking forward to competing for the parade’s “Best Irish Dancing in Rochester” trophy this year. The school has won it the past two years in the parade.

“I’m thinking about it a little bit but it’s more just for fun, especially since we haven’t had the parade in a while,” she said.

“We practice every day basically, it’s like hours of training, blood sweat, tears, everything,” said Cassie Lang. “We’re at the studio like 4, 5 times a week.”

“I’m not really nervous, because it’s really fun, I’m with all my friends, it’s like one big family too,” said Linden Gawronski.”

Getting to compete again, after two years

Annabelle Mcginnity is a student at the academy. This year, she’s able to compete again worldwide, after missing out for two years.

“Two years ago, I qualified for world’s for the first time, I was supposed to go in April but it got canceled due to COVID. After it rolling over twice, I finally get the opportunity this year to go. It’s been stressful but I’m excited this year to get to go to Belfast [World Irish Dancing Championship].”