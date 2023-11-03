ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday starts the second annual Flower City Tattoo Convention, and News 8 caught up with the organizers learning all about what people can expect from this weekend.

This year’s Flower City Tattoo Convention is going to knock the socks off of some people. At least, that’s what Founder and Organizer Rob DPiazza said.

Starting Friday at noon, the community is welcome to stop by the dome arena in Henrietta to meet with nearly 450 local tattoo artists and piercers, but some well-known names will be there too.

Like Rochester native and official “Ink Master” winner Laura Marie. Marie will be joined by fourteen other “Ink Master” cast members, and anyone who is able to purchase a ticket will have the chance to get tattooed by any of the professionals.

In addition to the ink excitement, DPiazza says an arial contortionist and Guiniess World Record holder, Captain and Mabel will be there to entertain folks.

For him, DPiazza says this convention is special to him because it allows fellow artists show off their passions.

“This is a cool place that you can kind of showcase your talents and things. It’s just fun to have, you know, all these people in town and like I said, going to a lot of the local shops. It’s a fun way to kind of give back to something that’s been very good to me,” DPiazza said.

Tickets are available right at the door for $30, or if you want to stay for the whole weekend, the tickets are $60. Doors open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and closing time on Sunday is at 8 p.m.