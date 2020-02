DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a day filled with concert announcements centered around 90s favorites, we now know Incubus and 311 are making their way to Darien Lake on August 19.

Also joining them on the Summer 2020 tour are Badflower.

Tickets for the 6:45 p.m. concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50.

When they’re available, tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or LiveNation.com.