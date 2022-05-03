ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unique show is coming back to the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center for a one-day special performance. “Impressions of the Infinite” debuted at the Planetarium in November 2021, after a 20-month pandemic delay. The shows are May 15 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

The band behind the music is electronica and jazz fusion group Vanishing Sun. They wrote the entirely new piece of music called “Impressions of the Infinite.”

“It is more of a symphonic thing, it’s one long continuous piece of music, there’s a lot going on in there, if you were to reduce it to its influences, which is one way to go,” said Ian Sherman, the keyboardist, bandleader, and composer for Vanishing Sun. “Mahavishnu Orchestra in there I hope, Hans Zimmer, Vangelis, all those synthesizer guys from the 70s, Headhunters, and some classical music is in there, too.”

The music will be performed live by the band, set to astronomical and “psychedelic” visuals in the planetarium dome. It will also be mixed live to a 5.1 surround sound system by local sound guru Matt Ramerman, which will allow the music to bounce and move around the planetarium.

“This is a completely new creation, new music, with new planetarium effects, it’s meant to mark the beginning of the Planetarium’s second half century,” said Steve Fentress, the director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium. “I’m really proud to have this music going on, and put together with the planetarium experience.”