‘Impressions of the Infinite’ from Vanishing Sun returns to Strasenburgh Planetarium

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 20 months later, a unique show is coming back to the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Tickets are available here. Listed times are Friday 7pm and 9pm, and Saturday 7pm and 9pm.

Electronica and jazz fusion band Vanishing Sun wrote an entirely new piece of music called “Impressions of the Infinite.”

“It is more of a symphonic thing, it’s one long continuous piece of music, there’s a lot going on in there, if you were to reduce it to its influences, which is one way to go,” said Ian Sherman, the keyboardist, bandleader, and composer for Vanishing Sun. “Mahavishnu Orchestra in there I hope, Hans Zimmer, Vangelis, all those synthesizer guys from the 70s, Headhunters, and some classical music is in there, too.”

The music will be performed live by the band, set to astronomical and “psychedelic” visuals in the planetarium dome. It will also be mixed live to a 5.1 surround sound system, allow the music to bounce and move around the planetarium. Local expert Matt Ramerman mans the sound.

The planetarium director discuss what to go expect for the shows tonight and tomorrow evening.

“This is a completely new creation, new music, with new planetarium effects, it’s meant to mark the beginning of the Planetarium’s second half century,” said Steve Fentress, the director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium. “Vanishing Sun has this great, how do you describe it, funk-electronic-jazz sound that really sounds like it just integrates with the planetarium medium, great Rochester musicians, so I’m really proud to have this music going on, and put together with the planetarium experience.”

For Sherman — who is leading a retooled version of the band that was slated to perform 20 months ago — he says the time off from the music has not only led to excitement, but a chance to purse what he wants musically.