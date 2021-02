HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology’s creative and innovation festival is going fully virtual this year.

Imagine RIT is a campus wide showcase for students, faculty and staff. The interactive presentations, live performances and research projects will be showcased online this year.

Because it’s now all online, students from RIT’s global campuses in Dubai, Croatia and China will now be able to participate.

The festival is scheduled for May 1.