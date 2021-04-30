Imagine RIT festival ‘re-imagined’ this year, taking place virtually

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s event that draws everyone, ages 3 years old to 90+. That’s how organizers describe a staple festival on the Rochester Institute of Technology’s campus every year – Imagine RIT.

Students display exhibits of projects, research, and art after months of hard work. Director of the festival Ann Miller says they’re coming back strong this year after having to cancel the last.

“It was difficult to have to cancel with such a short notice with COVID hitting,” said Miller.

But not in-person because of the pandemic. Instead, everything is happening virtually. Pre-recorded videos of over 250 student exhibits will be uploaded to a YouTube Page. Some, with a live-feature and live-chat to interact with students.

Meghan Britt, a senior Industrial Engineering Major is one of the participants. She and her group are presenting a home-made, 3D printer.

“I have been going to imagine since elementary school and it has been a dream of mine to actually participate,” said Britt.

Another student group will be presenting a home-made online app involving wishes – and jellyfish.

“Users can enter a wish, have it generate a jellyfish, and then see that jellyfish in the sea of other users’ wishes,” said Jason Streeter, a senior in New Media Interactive Development.

“The idea of making it so people can submit wishes is this hope that people can share hopes with others,” said Bailey Cunningham, a senior in New Media Design.

These students are inspiring others — while building on dreams of their own.

“I can’t wait to see what I do with my future,” said Britt.

“I’m looking to be a UX designer (user experience), basically working with user experience and websites,” said Cunningham.

“I already have a Job lined up actually I’m hoping to stay as a web developer my whole career,” said Streeter.

The event takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. – just head to this link for more.