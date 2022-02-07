Ice wines and Valentines at Casa Larga

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 14th annual NY Ice Wine and Culinary Festival returns to Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport this Saturday and Sunday, February 12 and 13.

Casa Larga President Andrea Colaruotolo O’Neill discussed the two-day event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Last year because of the pandemic we had to go from a standup, walk around festival to a sit-down festival,” said Colaruotolo O’Neill. “We found out the guests actually appreciated it more because when you’re sitting and you’re tasting your wines with the food that are infused with ice wine the experience is that much better. So this year we moved it to a fully-seated event. When you get up you’ll be able to go and visit our partner wineries. On Sunday we’ll have breweries and cideries here as well as spirits.”

Colaruotolo O’Neill said ice wine is a very unique product. “There are only a few parts of the world that can make it because, believe it or not, it has to get really cold. It has to be below 17 degrees when we pick the vine. Luckily, in New York State because of Lake Ontario and the depth of the water there, we get a great freeze in the winter. We leave grapes hanging on the vine after the initial harvest in the fall. We pick grapes frozen, press them frozen, and make a very rich, sweet dessert wine.”

The food at the festival is infused with ice wines. “You can drink it as it is as a dessert, you can have it before dinner or with sharp cheeses,” Colaruotolo O’Neill said. “For this event, we pair up with RIT Chef Autumn Geer. We’ve been doing it for several years now and she creates this great menu. She understands the nuances of the ice wine and gets very creative and melds it right into some different foods.”

This year is the first time the festival will be a two-day event. Sunday – Super Bowl Sunday – there will be a tailgate at Casa Larga. “We’ll see how it goes this year and hopefully continue it in the future,” Colaruotolo O’Neill said. “Sunday will be the Craft Beverage and Culinary Festival. So whereas on Saturday it’s all about ice wine, on Sunday we’re going to incorporate the other craft beverages from New York State – beers, ciders, and spirits – into the tasting as well as invite them into the winery.”

Colaruotolo O’Neill said the NY Ice Wine and Culinary Festival has been popular from the onset. “It’s always on Valentine’s Day so we have a lot of people coming as their Valentine’s Day event. Another thing is that it’s an opportunity for us to bring in other vendors from New York State that produce these products and have the chance to teach everybody about them. And it’s something great to get out of your house in winter and celebrate the season.”

For tickets and more information visit CasaLarga.com.